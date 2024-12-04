Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Illinois State 4-3, Belmont 6-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Illinois State is preparing for their first Missouri Valley matchup of the season on Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Belmont Bruins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. The Redbirds are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.6 points per game this season.

Last Monday, Illinois State couldn't handle George Wash. and fell 72-64. The loss hurts even more since the Redbirds were up 43-30 with 13:31 left in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chase Walker, who scored 18 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Dalton Banks, who went 6 for 10 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Illinois State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Belmont was able to grind out a solid victory over Gardner-Webb on Friday, taking the game 83-74. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bruins.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Belmont to victory, but perhaps none more so than Drew Scharnowski, who earned 11 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Lundblade, who posted 15 points in addition to two steals.

Illinois State's loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Belmont, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Illinois State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Illinois State beat Belmont 77-67 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Illinois State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Belmont and Illinois State both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.