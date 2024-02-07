Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Murray State 9-14, Belmont 12-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Murray State and the Bruins are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Curb Event Center. Belmont took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Murray State, who comes in off a win.

Murray State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past the Panthers, posting a 71-43 win on the road. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.8% better than the opposition, as Murray State's was.

Rob Perry and JaCobi Wood were among the main playmakers for Murray State as the former scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals and the latter scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Perry didn't help Murray State's cause all that much against the Redbirds on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Belmont and the Bears on Saturday hardly resembled the 61-59 effort from their previous meeting. The Bruins fell 87-80 to the Bears. Belmont has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Belmont had strong showings from Keishawn Davidson, who scored 22 points, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 15 points along with seven assists and two steals. Davidson is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Racers' victory bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Bruins, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-11.

Murray State barely slipped by the Bruins when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 83-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for Murray State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Belmont and Murray State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.