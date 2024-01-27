Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: UIC 8-12, Belmont 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Belmont is heading back home. The Belmont Bruins and the UIC Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Curb Event Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Bruins came up short against the Redbirds and fell 77-67.

Despite their loss, Belmont saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jayce Willingham, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Malik Dia was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, UIC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 89-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Sycamores. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Isaiah Rivera, who scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Jones, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Bruins' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 11-9. As for the Flames, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Belmont against UIC in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 98-71 victory. Will Belmont repeat their success, or does UIC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Belmont has won both of the games they've played against UIC in the last year.