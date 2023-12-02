Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Valparaiso 4-3, Belmont 5-3

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Valparaiso has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Valparaiso Beacons and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Curb Event Center. Valparaiso might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Beacons lost to the Bulldogs at home by a decisive 83-65 margin. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Valparaiso in their matchups with Drake: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Belmont waltzed into Wednesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Panthers as the Bruins made off with a 90-70 win.

Belmont's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Cade Tyson, who scored 22 points along with 8 rebounds. Ja'Kobi Gillespie was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 3 steals.

Valparaiso is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Valparaiso have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Belmont is a big 15.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Belmont has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Valparaiso.