Valparaiso Beacons @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Valparaiso 10-7, Belmont 12-5

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Belmont is 6-1 against Valparaiso since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. One thing working in the Bruins' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.

Belmont will face Valparaiso after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 171.5 points. Belmont walked away with an 84-79 victory over Indiana State.

Belmont relied on the efforts of Carter Whitt, who earned 25 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and Brigham Rogers, who went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 98 points the game before, Valparaiso faltered in their contest on Saturday. They took a 58-47 hit to the loss column at the hands of Murray State. The match marked the Beacons' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cooper Schwieger, who went 6 for 11 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds and five blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

Belmont's win bumped their record up to 12-5. As for Valparaiso, they moved to 10-7 with that loss, which also ended their three-game winning streak.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Belmont hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.8 points per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Belmont took their victory against Valparaiso in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 86-61. In that game, Belmont amassed a halftime lead of 48-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Series History

Belmont has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Valparaiso.