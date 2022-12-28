Who's Playing

Bradley @ Belmont

Current Records: Bradley 9-4; Belmont 8-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Belmont Bruins and the Bradley Braves will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Curb Event Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went Belmont's way against the Samford Bulldogs last Wednesday as they made off with a 79-56 victory.

Meanwhile, the Akron Zips typically have all the answers at home, but last week Bradley proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for the Braves in a 74-55 win over the Zips. Bradley got double-digit scores from four players: forward Rienk Mast (15), guard Ville Tahvanainen (14), guard Duke Deen (14), and guard Zek Montgomery (13).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Belmont is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Belmont is now 8-5 while Bradley sits at 9-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bruins have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 35th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Braves' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Bruins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Braves as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.