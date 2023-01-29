Who's Playing

Drake @ Belmont

Current Records: Drake 16-6; Belmont 16-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Belmont Bruins are heading back home. The Bruins and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Curb Event Center. Belmont is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Belmont bagged a 73-64 victory over the Evansville Aces on Wednesday. Guard Ben Sheppard and guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie were among the main playmakers for Belmont as the former posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 18 points and six assists. Gillespie had some trouble finding his footing against the Bradley Braves on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Drake skirted by the Indiana State Sycamores 70-68 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard D.J. Wilkins with 0:01 remaining. Four players on Drake scored in the double digits: guard Tucker DeVries (21), guard Roman Penn (16), guard Garrett Sturtz (11), and Wilkins (11).

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 16-6. The Bruins and the Bulldogs are both 11-4 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.