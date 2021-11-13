Who's Playing

Evansville @ Belmont

Current Records: Evansville 1-1; Belmont 0-1

What to Know

The Evansville Aces will take on the Belmont Bruins at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Curb Event Center. Evansville should still be riding high after a big victory, while Belmont will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Aces were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They made easy work of the IUPUI Jaguars on Thursday and carried off a 60-40 win.

Meanwhile, Belmont ended up a good deal behind the Ohio Bobcats when they played on Tuesday, losing 92-80.

Evansville is now 1-1 while Belmont sits at 0-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aces are 11th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.8 on average. But the Bruins are stumbling into the matchup with the 20th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 69.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont and Evansville both have one win in their last two games.