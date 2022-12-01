Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Belmont

Current Records: Valparaiso 3-4; Belmont 4-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Valparaiso Beacons and the Belmont Bruins will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Curb Event Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Things were close when Valpo and the James Madison Dukes clashed on Sunday, but the Beacons ultimately edged out the opposition 81-79. Valpo can attribute much of their success to forward Ben Krikke, who had 23 points along with seven boards.

Speaking of close games: Belmont narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Georgia State Panthers 68-66. Having forecasted a close victory for Belmont, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Valpo is now 3-4 while the Bruins sit at a mirror-image 4-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Beacons are 49th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average. Belmont has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont and Valparaiso both have one win in their last two games.