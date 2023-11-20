Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Charleston Southern 2-2, Bethune-Cook. 2-1

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will head out on the road to face off against the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Moore Gym. Charleston Southern might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 22 turnovers on Friday.

After soaring to 102 points the game before, Charleston Southern faltered in their match. They were dealt a punishing 87-53 loss at the hands of the Wolfpack. Charleston Southern was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-23.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Bethune-Cook. proved on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 104-63 win over the Eagles. With Bethune-Cook. ahead 56-31 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Buccaneers' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Wildcats, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Charleston Southern hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like Bethune-Cook. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 92.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Charleston Southern strolled past Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 78-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charleston Southern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Charleston Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.