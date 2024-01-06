Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-9, Bethune-Cook. 5-8

After five games on the road, Bethune-Cook. is heading back home. The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Bethune-Cook. was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. Their painful 85-62 loss to the Bulldogs might stick with them for a while. Bethune-Cook. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-22.

Despite the loss, Bethune-Cook. got a solid performance out of Jakobi Heady, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for Bethune-Cook. was Dhashon Dyson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Gamecocks, falling 94-62.

Despite their defeat, Florida A&M saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ja'Derryus Eatmon, who scored 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Eatmon has scored all season.

The Wildcats have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season. As for the Rattlers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-9.

Looking ahead, Bethune-Cook. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points.

Everything went Bethune-Cook.'s way against Florida A&M in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as Bethune-Cook. made off with a 91-70 win. Will Bethune-Cook. repeat their success, or does Florida A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Bethune-Cook. is a 5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Bethune-Cook. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Florida A&M.