Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Grambling 4-11, Bethune-Cook. 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Grambling Tigers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Moore Gymnasium. The timing is sure in Bethune-Cook.'s favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Grambling has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses.

Even though Florida A&M scored an imposing 86 points on Saturday, Bethune-Cook. still came out on top. The Wildcats walked away with a 98-86 win over the Rattlers. The victory was just what Bethune-Cook. needed coming off of a 85-62 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, Grambling's 22-8 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 54-52.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 6-8. As for the Tigers, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-11.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Bethune-Cook. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Bethune-Cook. lost to Grambling at home by a decisive 87-72 margin in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will Bethune-Cook. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a 3-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grambling has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Bethune-Cook..