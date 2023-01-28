Who's Playing
Alabama State @ Bethune-Cookman
Current Records: Alabama State 6-14; Bethune-Cookman 6-14
What to Know
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats lost both of their matches to the Alabama State Hornets last season on scores of 73-79 and 78-89, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Wildcats and Alabama State will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Bethune-Cookman came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, falling 76-68.
Meanwhile, the Hornets entered their contest against the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Alabama State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-65 to Texas Southern.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 6-14. Bethune-Cookman is 5-8 after losses this year, Alabama State 3-10.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Alabama State have won both of the games they've played against Bethune-Cookman in the last three years.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Alabama State 89 vs. Bethune-Cookman 78
- Jan 29, 2022 - Alabama State 79 vs. Bethune-Cookman 73