Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Alabama State 6-14; Bethune-Cookman 6-14

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats lost both of their matches to the Alabama State Hornets last season on scores of 73-79 and 78-89, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Wildcats and Alabama State will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Bethune-Cookman came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, falling 76-68.

Meanwhile, the Hornets entered their contest against the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Alabama State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-65 to Texas Southern.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 6-14. Bethune-Cookman is 5-8 after losses this year, Alabama State 3-10.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama State have won both of the games they've played against Bethune-Cookman in the last three years.