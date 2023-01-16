Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7-11; Bethune-Cookman 6-11

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will face off in an SWAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Moore Gym. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 win.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Arkansas-Pine Bluff has finally found some success away from home. They took down the Florida A&M Rattlers 67-54 this past Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman is now 6-11 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 7-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: Bethune-Cookman is sixth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Series History

Arkansas-Pine Bluff won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.