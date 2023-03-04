Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Florida A&M 7-21; Bethune-Cookman 11-19

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Rattlers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Moore Gym. Neither Florida A&M nor Bethune-Cookman could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

It was close but no cigar for Florida A&M as they fell 60-58 to the Southern Jaguars on Monday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Bethune-Cookman and the Grambling Tigers on Monday was not particularly close, with Bethune-Cookman falling 66-54.

Florida A&M is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 12-5 ATS in away games but only 15-11 all in all.

The losses put the Rattlers at 7-21 and the Wildcats at 11-19. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Florida A&M is 363rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.2 on average. Bethune-Cookman has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.80

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bethune-Cookman have won two out of their last three games against Florida A&M.