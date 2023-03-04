Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Florida A&M 7-21; Bethune-Cookman 11-19

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Rattlers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Florida A&M was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 60-58 to the Southern Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman ended up a good deal behind the Grambling Tigers when they played on Monday, losing 66-54.

Florida A&M is now 7-21 while Bethune-Cookman sits at 11-19. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Florida A&M is stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58.2 on average. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bethune-Cookman have won two out of their last three games against Florida A&M.