Who's Playing

North Florida @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: North Florida 4-7; Bethune-Cookman 4-7

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are heading back home. They and the North Florida Ospreys will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET Thursday at Moore Gym. Bethune-Cookman is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Wildcats have to be aching after a bruising 90-69 loss to the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Sunday. One thing holding Bethune-Cookman back was the mediocre play of guard Zion Harmon, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, North Florida was totally in charge on Monday, breezing past the Davis & Elkins Senators 105-66 at home.

Bethune-Cookman is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Bethune-Cookman and the Ospreys now sit at an identical 4-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats are 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.8 on average. North Floridas have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Ospreys are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ospreys as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.