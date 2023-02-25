Who's Playing

Southern @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Southern 13-14; Bethune-Cookman 10-18

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bethune-Cookman and the Southern Jaguars will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Bethune-Cookman beat the Alabama State Hornets 70-65 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 69-64 to the Grambling Tigers.

Bethune-Cookman suffered a grim 102-75 defeat to the Jaguars in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Bethune-Cookman will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.