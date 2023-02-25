Who's Playing
Southern @ Bethune-Cookman
Current Records: Southern 13-14; Bethune-Cookman 10-18
What to Know
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bethune-Cookman and the Southern Jaguars will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Bethune-Cookman beat the Alabama State Hornets 70-65 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 69-64 to the Grambling Tigers.
Bethune-Cookman suffered a grim 102-75 defeat to the Jaguars in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Bethune-Cookman will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Southern 102 vs. Bethune-Cookman 75
- Feb 26, 2022 - Bethune-Cookman 87 vs. Southern 84
- Jan 10, 2022 - Southern 69 vs. Bethune-Cookman 59