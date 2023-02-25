Who's Playing

Southern @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Southern 13-14; Bethune-Cookman 10-18

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are home Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Bethune-Cookman and the Southern Jaguars will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Moore Gym. The Wildcats aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Bethune-Cookman didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 70-65 win.

Meanwhile, Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 69-64 to the Grambling Tigers.

Bethune-Cookman found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 102-75 punch to the gut against Southern in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Bethune-Cookman will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.