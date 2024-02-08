Who's Playing
Albany Great Danes @ Binghamton Bearcats
Current Records: Albany 11-12, Binghamton 10-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 6:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Albany Great Danes and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 6:07 p.m. ET on February 8th at Events Center. Coming off a loss in a game Albany was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Albany and the Retrievers didn't disappoint and broke past the 170.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Great Danes fell 114-102 to the Retrievers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Catamounts by a score of 62-49. Binghamton has struggled against the Catamounts recently, as their game on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.
The Great Danes have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-12 record this season. As for the Bearcats, they now have a losing record at 10-11.
Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Albany took their victory against the Bearcats in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 95-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Binghamton is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 155 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Albany has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Albany 95 vs. Binghamton 75
- Feb 11, 2023 - Binghamton 80 vs. Albany 66
- Jan 19, 2023 - Binghamton 65 vs. Albany 54
- Feb 16, 2022 - Albany 68 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 06, 2022 - Binghamton 88 vs. Albany 79
- Feb 05, 2020 - Albany 62 vs. Binghamton 49
- Jan 04, 2020 - Albany 74 vs. Binghamton 62
- Mar 05, 2019 - Albany 73 vs. Binghamton 58
- Feb 02, 2019 - Albany 64 vs. Binghamton 50
- Feb 27, 2018 - Albany 71 vs. Binghamton 54