Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Albany 11-12, Binghamton 10-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Albany Great Danes and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 6:07 p.m. ET on February 8th at Events Center. Coming off a loss in a game Albany was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Albany and the Retrievers didn't disappoint and broke past the 170.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Great Danes fell 114-102 to the Retrievers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Catamounts by a score of 62-49. Binghamton has struggled against the Catamounts recently, as their game on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

The Great Danes have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-12 record this season. As for the Bearcats, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Albany took their victory against the Bearcats in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 95-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Binghamton is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Albany has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.