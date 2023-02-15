Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Binghamton

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 7-17; Binghamton 11-13

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between New Jersey Tech and the Maine Black Bears this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Highlanders wrapped it up with a 65-50 win at home.

Meanwhile, Binghamton strolled past the Albany Great Danes with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 80-66.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, New Jersey Tech and Binghamton were neck-and-neck, but New Jersey Tech came up empty-handed after a 72-71 defeat. Can New Jersey Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Binghamton have won five out of their last seven games against New Jersey Tech.