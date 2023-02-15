Who's Playing
New Jersey Tech @ Binghamton
Current Records: New Jersey Tech 7-17; Binghamton 11-13
What to Know
The New Jersey Tech Highlanders and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between New Jersey Tech and the Maine Black Bears this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Highlanders wrapped it up with a 65-50 win at home.
Meanwhile, Binghamton strolled past the Albany Great Danes with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 80-66.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, New Jersey Tech and Binghamton were neck-and-neck, but New Jersey Tech came up empty-handed after a 72-71 defeat. Can New Jersey Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Binghamton have won five out of their last seven games against New Jersey Tech.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Binghamton 72 vs. New Jersey Tech 71
- Jan 22, 2022 - Binghamton 68 vs. New Jersey Tech 57
- Jan 08, 2022 - New Jersey Tech 67 vs. Binghamton 56
- Feb 21, 2021 - Binghamton 72 vs. New Jersey Tech 58
- Feb 20, 2021 - Binghamton 76 vs. New Jersey Tech 63
- Nov 20, 2019 - Binghamton 77 vs. New Jersey Tech 75
- Nov 09, 2018 - New Jersey Tech 74 vs. Binghamton 57