Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Binghamton

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 7-17; Binghamton 11-13

What to Know

Get ready for an America East battle as the Binghamton Bearcats and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Binghamton didn't have too much trouble with the Albany Great Danes at home this past Saturday as they won 80-66.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech had enough points to win and then some against the Maine Black Bears this past Saturday, taking their game 65-50.

The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Binghamton got away with a 72-71 win in the teams' previous meeting last month. Will they repeat their success, or does New Jersey Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Binghamton have won five out of their last seven games against New Jersey Tech.