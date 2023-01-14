Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ Binghamton
Current Records: UMass Lowell 15-3; Binghamton 6-10
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the Binghamton Bearcats last season on scores of 63-68 and 64-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The River Hawks and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Vermont Catamounts typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell enjoyed a cozy 80-65 victory over Vermont.
Meanwhile, Binghamton escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.
The wins brought the River Hawks up to 15-3 and the Bearcats to 6-10. UMass Lowell is 11-3 after wins this year, Binghamton 2-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York
Series History
UMass Lowell have won eight out of their last 14 games against Binghamton.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Binghamton 78 vs. UMass Lowell 64
- Jan 02, 2022 - Binghamton 68 vs. UMass Lowell 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - UMass Lowell 77 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 16, 2021 - UMass Lowell 92 vs. Binghamton 78
- Feb 20, 2020 - Binghamton 86 vs. UMass Lowell 84
- Jan 11, 2020 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Binghamton 66
- Feb 21, 2019 - Binghamton 81 vs. UMass Lowell 66
- Jan 23, 2019 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Binghamton 79
- Feb 18, 2018 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. Binghamton 69
- Jan 21, 2018 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. Binghamton 71
- Feb 04, 2017 - UMass Lowell 60 vs. Binghamton 59
- Jan 08, 2017 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. Binghamton 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Binghamton 81 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Jan 24, 2016 - Binghamton 64 vs. UMass Lowell 57