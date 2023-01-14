Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Binghamton

Current Records: UMass Lowell 15-3; Binghamton 6-10

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the Binghamton Bearcats last season on scores of 63-68 and 64-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The River Hawks and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Vermont Catamounts typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell enjoyed a cozy 80-65 victory over Vermont.

Meanwhile, Binghamton escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

The wins brought the River Hawks up to 15-3 and the Bearcats to 6-10. UMass Lowell is 11-3 after wins this year, Binghamton 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMass Lowell have won eight out of their last 14 games against Binghamton.