Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Air Force 3-8, Boise State 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boise State is preparing for their first Mountain West matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Air Force Falcons will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. The timing is sure in the Broncos' favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while the Falcons have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Boise State will head into Tuesday's match hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 31-point they dealt Texas So. on Tuesday. Boise State simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Texas So. 82-51. The Broncos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 23 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Tyson Degenhart, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Another player making a difference was Alvaro Cardenas, who went 5 for 8 en route to 11 points plus seven assists and five rebounds.

Boise State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas So. only posted six.

Meanwhile, Air Force couldn't handle N. Colorado on Monday and fell 81-76.

Kyle Marshall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 14 en route to 23 points. Ethan Taylor, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-7 from deep.

Boise State's victory bumped their record up to 8-3. As for Air Force, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-8.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Boise State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 30.2. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Boise State against Air Force in their previous matchup back in February, as the squad secured a 79-48 win. Does Boise State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Air Force turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boise State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.