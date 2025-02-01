Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Fresno State 5-16, Boise State 14-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Boise State Broncos and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena. The timing is sure in the Broncos' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Bulldogs have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road.

On Wednesday, Boise State beat Nevada 66-56.

Alvaro Cardenas and Javan Buchanan were among the main playmakers for Boise State as the former went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus five assists and the latter went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Wyoming on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 83-72 to the Cowboys.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jalen Weaver, who earned 23 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Elijah Price, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Fresno State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Boise State's victory bumped their record up to 14-7. As for Fresno State, their loss dropped their record down to 5-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Boise State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.6% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've only made 40.6% of their field goals this season. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, Fresno State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boise State took their win against Fresno State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 90-66. Will Boise State repeat their success, or does Fresno State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.