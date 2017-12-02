WATCH: Boise State ends Oregon's 46-game home winning streak at buzzer

A back-and-forth Friday night affair between Boise State and Oregon fittingly ended in dramatic fashion in Eugene.

With just under four seconds left in the game, Ducks guard Payton Pritchard knotted things up at 70-all, but a half-court heave from Boise State guard Lexus Williams at the buzzer won it for the Broncos 73-70, silencing the Oregon crowd and ending the nation's longest home winning streak at 46.

Boise State's halfcourt heave ends Oregon's nation-leading home winning streak! pic.twitter.com/TfBiKJMe8Z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 2, 2017

"As soon as I let it go, I thought it was good," Williams said after the game. "The first thing I looked at was the clock and I knew I could get it to at least half court."

With the stunner on Friday, Boise State moved to 7-1 on the season and dropped the Ducks to 5-3, securing a win that should look nice on the resume when the NCAA selection committee comes knocking in March.