Who's Playing

Colorado @ Boise State

Current Records: Colorado 3-2; Boise State 2-2

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Boise State Broncos at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at HTC Center. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

Colorado made easy work of the Texas A&M Aggies this past Friday and carried off a 103-75 victory. Four players on the Buffaloes scored in the double digits: guard KJ Simpson (30), guard Ethan Wright (15), guard Javon Ruffin (14), and guard Nique Clifford (11). Ruffin had some trouble finding his footing against the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Javon Ruffin's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Boise State took their matchup against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Friday by a conclusive 70-48 score. Boise State relied on the efforts of forward Tyson Degenhart, who had 19 points along with five rebounds, and guard Chibuzo Agbo, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Colorado is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Colorado to 3-2 and the Broncos to 2-2. With both the Buffaloes and Boise State swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.