Who's Playing
Nevada @ Boise State
Current Records: Nevada 15-4; Boise State 14-4
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Boise State Broncos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at ExtraMile Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Nevada strolled past the Utah State Aggies with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 85-70. The Wolf Pack's guard Kenan Blackshear looked sharp as he had 28 points and five assists in addition to five steals.
Meanwhile, Boise State didn't have too much trouble with the Wyoming Cowboys on the road this past Saturday as they won 85-68. The Broncos got double-digit scores from five players: forward Naje Smith (18), guard Chibuzo Agbo (18), guard Max Rice (17), forward Tyson Degenhart (13), and guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10).
Nevada is expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Nevada came out on top in a nail-biter against Boise State in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 74-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wolf Pack since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Broncos are a 5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nevada have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Boise State.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Nevada 74 vs. Boise State 72
- Mar 10, 2022 - Boise State 71 vs. Nevada 69
- Mar 01, 2022 - Boise State 73 vs. Nevada 67
- Jan 12, 2022 - Boise State 85 vs. Nevada 70
- Mar 11, 2021 - Nevada 89 vs. Boise State 82
- Feb 07, 2021 - Nevada 73 vs. Boise State 62
- Feb 05, 2021 - Nevada 74 vs. Boise State 72
- Feb 01, 2020 - Boise State 73 vs. Nevada 64
- Jan 04, 2020 - Nevada 83 vs. Boise State 66
- Mar 14, 2019 - Nevada 77 vs. Boise State 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Nevada 93 vs. Boise State 73
- Jan 15, 2019 - Nevada 72 vs. Boise State 71
- Feb 14, 2018 - Nevada 77 vs. Boise State 72
- Jan 20, 2018 - Nevada 74 vs. Boise State 68
- Feb 22, 2017 - Nevada 85 vs. Boise State 77
- Jan 25, 2017 - Nevada 76 vs. Boise State 57
- Mar 02, 2016 - Boise State 76 vs. Nevada 57
- Jan 13, 2016 - Boise State 74 vs. Nevada 67