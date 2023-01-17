Who's Playing

Nevada @ Boise State

Current Records: Nevada 15-4; Boise State 14-4

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Boise State Broncos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at ExtraMile Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Nevada strolled past the Utah State Aggies with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 85-70. The Wolf Pack's guard Kenan Blackshear looked sharp as he had 28 points and five assists in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, Boise State didn't have too much trouble with the Wyoming Cowboys on the road this past Saturday as they won 85-68. The Broncos got double-digit scores from five players: forward Naje Smith (18), guard Chibuzo Agbo (18), guard Max Rice (17), forward Tyson Degenhart (13), and guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10).

Nevada is expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Nevada came out on top in a nail-biter against Boise State in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 74-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wolf Pack since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Broncos are a 5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Nevada have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Boise State.