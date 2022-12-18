Who's Playing

Oakland @ Boise State

Current Records: Oakland 2-9; Boise State 9-2

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Boise State Broncos at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Oakland was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. Their bruising 95-66 loss to the Syracuse Orange might stick with them for a while. One thing holding Oakland back was the mediocre play of guard Rocket Watts, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just eight points.

Meanwhile, Boise State was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the New Orleans Privateers at home to the tune of 91-50. Boise State can attribute much of their success to forward Naje Smith, who had 11 points along with seven boards, and guard Kobe Young, who had 16 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are now 2-9 while the Broncos sit at a mirror-image 9-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oakland is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.4 on average. Boise State's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 57.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.