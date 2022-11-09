Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Boise State

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos will face off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos went 27-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 64-53 to the Memphis Tigers in the first round. South Dakota State was 30-5 last season and is coming off of an 81-80 defeat against the Akron Zips on Monday.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boise State was 13th best (top 4%) in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 60.9 on average. But the Jackrabbits ranked 119th in college basketball in points per game, closing the season with 85.9 on average (top 1%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

The Broncos are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.49

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jackrabbits, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.