Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Florida State 12-9, Boston College 13-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Boston College Eagles and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Boston College might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Tuesday.

Even though Boston College has not done well against the Orange recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way. The Eagles came out on top against the Orange by a score of 80-75. The win made it back-to-back wins for Boston College.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Boston College to victory, but perhaps none more so than Claudell Harris Jr., who scored 19 points. Another player making a difference was Jaeden Zackery, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Florida State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 101-92 to the Cardinals. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite the loss, Florida State got a solid performance out of Jalen Warley, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Warley has scored all season. Cameron Corhen was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 13-8. As for the Seminoles, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boston College beat the Seminoles 75-69 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Boston College repeat their success, or do the Seminoles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.