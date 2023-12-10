Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: St. John's 6-2, Boston College 7-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston College has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Boston College was far and away the favorite against Holy Cross. The Eagles put a hurting on the Crusaders at home to the tune of 95-64.

Boston College's win on Friday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaeden Zackery, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. John's came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They steamrolled past the Pioneers 85-50 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as St. John's did.

Among those leading the charge was Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. Daniss Jenkins was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Eagles have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 7-3 record. As for the Red Storm, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Boston College is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Boston College and St. John's are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Boston College is a solid 5.5-point favorite against St. John's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

St. John's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.