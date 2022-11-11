Who's Playing

Detroit @ Boston College

Current Records: Detroit 1-0; Boston College 1-0

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Detroit Titans at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Monday the Eagles sidestepped the Cornell Big Red for a 79-77 win. BC relied on the efforts of T.J. Bickerstaff, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten boards in addition to five steals, and CJ Penha Jr., who had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Detroit made easy work of the Rochester Yellowjackets on Tuesday and carried off a 93-65 victory.

The wins brought BC up to 1-0 and Detroit to 1-0. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: BC comes into the game boasting the ninth most steals per game in college basketball at 7.2. But the Titans enter the contest with only six steal given up per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.