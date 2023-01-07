Who's Playing
Duke @ Boston College
Current Records: Duke 11-4; Boston College 8-7
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #16 Duke Blue Devils and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 9 of 2017. BC and the Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles should still be feeling good after a victory, while Duke will be looking to get back in the win column.
BC beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 70-63 on Tuesday. Four players on BC scored in the double digits: guard Jaeden Zackery (18), guard Prince Aligbe (15), guard Makai Ashton-Langford (12), and forward Quinten Post (10).
Meanwhile, a win for Duke just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 84-60 beatdown courtesy of the NC State Wolfpack. Center Kyle Filipowski (14 points) and forward Dariq Whitehead (12 points) were the top scorers for the Blue Devils.
The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, BC lost to Duke on the road by a decisive 75-59 margin. Maybe BC will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won nine out of their last ten games against Boston College.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Duke 75 vs. Boston College 59
- Feb 12, 2022 - Duke 72 vs. Boston College 61
- Mar 09, 2021 - Duke 86 vs. Boston College 51
- Jan 06, 2021 - Duke 83 vs. Boston College 82
- Feb 04, 2020 - Duke 63 vs. Boston College 55
- Dec 31, 2019 - Duke 88 vs. Boston College 49
- Feb 05, 2019 - Duke 80 vs. Boston College 55
- Dec 09, 2017 - Boston College 89 vs. Duke 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Duke 93 vs. Boston College 82
- Jan 02, 2016 - Duke 81 vs. Boston College 64