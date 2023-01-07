Who's Playing

Duke @ Boston College

Current Records: Duke 11-4; Boston College 8-7

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #16 Duke Blue Devils and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 9 of 2017. BC and the Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles should still be feeling good after a victory, while Duke will be looking to get back in the win column.

BC beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 70-63 on Tuesday. Four players on BC scored in the double digits: guard Jaeden Zackery (18), guard Prince Aligbe (15), guard Makai Ashton-Langford (12), and forward Quinten Post (10).

Meanwhile, a win for Duke just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 84-60 beatdown courtesy of the NC State Wolfpack. Center Kyle Filipowski (14 points) and forward Dariq Whitehead (12 points) were the top scorers for the Blue Devils.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, BC lost to Duke on the road by a decisive 75-59 margin. Maybe BC will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Duke have won nine out of their last ten games against Boston College.