Who's Playing

Louisville @ Boston College

Current Records: Louisville 2-17; Boston College 9-11

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals are 7-1 against the Boston College Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Cardinals and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.

U of L suffered a grim 75-54 defeat to the Pittsburgh Panthers last week. U of L's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard El Ellis, who had 19 points and five assists, and forward JJ Traynor, who had 14 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, BC has finally found some success away from home. They took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 84-72 this past Saturday. The Eagles' forward Quinten Post looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 boards.

The Cardinals are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 6-13 all in all.

U of L is now 2-17 while BC sits at 9-11. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: U of L is stumbling into the matchup with the 349th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.4 on average. The Eagles have had an even harder time: they are 26th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.98

Odds

The Eagles are a big 10-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Louisville have won seven out of their last eight games against Boston College.