Who's Playing

NC State @ Boston College

Current Records: NC State 19-6; Boston College 12-13

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the #22 NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC clash at noon ET Feb. 11 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

The Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday BC proved too difficult a challenge. BC snuck past Virginia Tech with an 82-76 win. Forward Quinten Post and guard Chas Kelley III were among the main playmakers for BC as the former dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 17 points. Kelley III hadn't helped his team much against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Kelley III's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, NC State ended up a good deal behind the Virginia Cavaliers when they played on Tuesday, losing 63-50. One thing holding the Wolfpack back was the mediocre play of guard Jarkel Joiner, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

The Eagles are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the New Hamp. Wildcats Dec. 6 easily too and instead slipped up with a 74-71. In other words, don't count NC State out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

NC State have won six out of their last ten games against Boston College.