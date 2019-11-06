Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

How to watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest basketball game

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)

Last Season Records: Boston College 14-17; Wake Forest 11-20

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Boston College Eagles are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Wake Forest struggled last year, ending up 11-20. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Boston College (14-17), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Wake Forest have won four out of their last six games against Boston College.

  • Jan 26, 2019 - Boston College 65 vs. Wake Forest 61
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Boston College 77 vs. Wake Forest 71
  • Mar 07, 2017 - Wake Forest 92 vs. Boston College 78
  • Jan 31, 2017 - Wake Forest 85 vs. Boston College 80
  • Jan 03, 2017 - Wake Forest 79 vs. Boston College 66
  • Feb 21, 2016 - Wake Forest 74 vs. Boston College 48
