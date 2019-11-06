Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston College (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)
Last Season Records: Boston College 14-17; Wake Forest 11-20
What to Know
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Boston College Eagles are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Wake Forest struggled last year, ending up 11-20. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Boston College (14-17), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
Wake Forest have won four out of their last six games against Boston College.
- Jan 26, 2019 - Boston College 65 vs. Wake Forest 61
- Jan 06, 2018 - Boston College 77 vs. Wake Forest 71
- Mar 07, 2017 - Wake Forest 92 vs. Boston College 78
- Jan 31, 2017 - Wake Forest 85 vs. Boston College 80
- Jan 03, 2017 - Wake Forest 79 vs. Boston College 66
- Feb 21, 2016 - Wake Forest 74 vs. Boston College 48
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: Best bets across three sports
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Tyrese Maxey saved Champions Classic
Tuesday night's unprecedented doubleheader didn't live up to the hype, but Maxey massively...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky takes No. 1
The Wildcats looked fantastic while taking down Tom Izzo's Spartans late Tuesday in New York
-
Wake Forest vs Boston College odds, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Wake Forest vs. Boston College game...
-
Podcast: Kentucky looks like No. 1
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss all things Champions Classic from Madison Square Garden
-
North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Notre Dame vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...