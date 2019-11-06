Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)

Last Season Records: Boston College 14-17; Wake Forest 11-20

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Boston College Eagles are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Wake Forest struggled last year, ending up 11-20. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Boston College (14-17), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Wake Forest have won four out of their last six games against Boston College.