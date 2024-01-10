Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: American 8-7, Boston U. 5-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the American Eagles and the Boston U. Terriers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Case Gym. American will be strutting in after a win while Boston U. will be stumbling in from a defeat.

American waltzed into their match Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Bison by a score of 71-63.

Among those leading the charge was Matt Mayock, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Lorenzo Donadio was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston U. on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 59-51 to the Leopards. Boston U. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Boston U. got a solid performance out of Nic Nobili, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Nobili has scored all season.

The Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-7 record this season. As for the Terriers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: American have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Boston U., though, as they've only made 31.3% of their threes per game this season. Given American's sizeable advantage in that area, Boston U. will need to find a way to close that gap.

American came up short against Boston U. when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 60-54. Can American avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..