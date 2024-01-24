Who's Playing
Army Black Knights @ Boston U. Terriers
Current Records: Army 5-14, Boston U. 7-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Case Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Saturday, the Terriers ended up a good deal behind the Raiders and lost 75-59. Boston U. has not had much luck with Colgate recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ethan Okwuosa, who scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.
Meanwhile, Army's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 57-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Midshipmen.
Army's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Josh Scovens, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks, and Ryan Curry who scored 16 points along with five assists.
The Terriers' loss dropped their record down to 7-12. As for the Black Knights, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.
Boston U. couldn't quite finish off Army in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 and fell 71-69. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..
- Mar 02, 2023 - Army 71 vs. Boston U. 69
- Feb 22, 2023 - Boston U. 73 vs. Army 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Army 83 vs. Boston U. 74
- Feb 09, 2022 - Boston U. 75 vs. Army 74
- Jan 13, 2022 - Army 73 vs. Boston U. 63
- Feb 28, 2021 - Army 57 vs. Boston U. 55
- Feb 27, 2021 - Boston U. 75 vs. Army 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - Army 76 vs. Boston U. 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Army 79 vs. Boston U. 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - Boston U. 80 vs. Army 66