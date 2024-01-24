Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Army 5-14, Boston U. 7-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Case Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Terriers ended up a good deal behind the Raiders and lost 75-59. Boston U. has not had much luck with Colgate recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ethan Okwuosa, who scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Army's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 57-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Midshipmen.

Army's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Josh Scovens, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks, and Ryan Curry who scored 16 points along with five assists.

The Terriers' loss dropped their record down to 7-12. As for the Black Knights, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

Boston U. couldn't quite finish off Army in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 and fell 71-69. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..