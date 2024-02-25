Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 6-22, Boston U. 12-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Loyola Maryland is 1-9 against the Terriers since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Case Gym.

The point spread may have favored Loyola Maryland on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Midshipmen. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 131 point over/under.

Meanwhile, the Terriers didn't have too much trouble with the Eagles on the road on Wednesday as they won 67-52. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Boston U.

The Greyhounds dropped their record down to 6-22 with that loss, which was their seventh straight at home. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.1 points per game. As for the Terriers, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-16 record this season.

Loyola Maryland couldn't quite finish off the Terriers when the teams last played back in January and fell 60-58. Can Loyola Maryland avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.