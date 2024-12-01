Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Sacred Heart 2-5, Boston U. 3-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off against the Boston U. Terriers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Case Gym. The Terriers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Pioneers in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Sacred Heart took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed last Thursday. They walked away with a 67-54 victory over CCSU.

Meanwhile, Boston U. beat Howard 69-62 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Terriers.

Boston U. can attribute much of their success to Azmar Abdullah, who went 7 for 9 en route to 21 points plus two steals. Abdullah had some trouble finding his footing against UMBC last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Sacred Heart's win bumped their record up to 2-5. As for Boston U., they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 3-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: Sacred Heart has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Boston U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Sacred Heart's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Boston U. over their last one matchups.

Odds

Boston U. is a big 7.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston U. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.