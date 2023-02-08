Who's Playing

American @ Boston University

Current Records: American 15-8; Boston University 11-14

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers and the American Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Boston University and the Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Case Gym. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

The Terriers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. Having forecasted a close win for Boston University, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Speaking of close games: it was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but American made off with a 61-60 victory over the Colgate Raiders this past Saturday.

The wins brought Boston University up to 11-14 and American to 15-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Terriers have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.50%. We'll see if their 8.40% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston University and American both have seven wins in their last 14 games.