Who's Playing
American @ Boston University
Current Records: American 15-8; Boston University 11-14
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers and the American Eagles are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Boston University and the Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Case Gym. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contests but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
The Terriers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. Having forecasted a close win for Boston University, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Speaking of close games: it was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but American made off with a 61-60 victory over the Colgate Raiders this past Saturday.
The wins brought Boston University up to 11-14 and American to 15-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Terriers have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.50%. We'll see if their 8.40% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston University and American both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 08, 2023 - American 76 vs. Boston University 74
- Feb 12, 2022 - Boston University 85 vs. American 67
- Jan 10, 2022 - Boston University 79 vs. American 53
- Feb 23, 2020 - Boston University 64 vs. American 60
- Jan 05, 2020 - American 67 vs. Boston University 63
- Jan 23, 2019 - American 70 vs. Boston University 66
- Jan 02, 2019 - American 86 vs. Boston University 74
- Feb 14, 2018 - American 60 vs. Boston University 56
- Jan 17, 2018 - American 69 vs. Boston University 58
- Feb 08, 2017 - Boston University 67 vs. American 64
- Jan 11, 2017 - Boston University 76 vs. American 66
- Mar 03, 2016 - American 69 vs. Boston University 64
- Feb 10, 2016 - Boston University 71 vs. American 51
- Jan 13, 2016 - Boston University 61 vs. American 50