Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Boston University
Current Records: Bucknell 3-9; Boston University 9-4
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers and the Bucknell Bison are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Case Gym. Boston University is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.
The Terriers entered their contest against the Marist Red Foxes two weeks ago without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Boston University was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 84-79 to Marist.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 81-50, which was the final score in Bucknell's tilt against the Richmond Spiders last Wednesday. Guard Andrew Funk had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
This next game looks promising for Boston University, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Boston University came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bison when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 64-61. The Terriers' win shoved Bucknell out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Bucknell have won seven out of their last 12 games against Boston University.
- Mar 08, 2020 - Boston University 64 vs. Bucknell 61
- Feb 29, 2020 - Boston University 74 vs. Bucknell 71
- Feb 01, 2020 - Boston University 77 vs. Bucknell 57
- Feb 09, 2019 - Bucknell 82 vs. Boston University 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - Boston University 87 vs. Bucknell 80
- Mar 04, 2018 - Bucknell 90 vs. Boston University 59
- Jan 28, 2018 - Bucknell 91 vs. Boston University 79
- Jan 02, 2018 - Boston University 84 vs. Bucknell 79
- Feb 19, 2017 - Bucknell 86 vs. Boston University 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Bucknell 70 vs. Boston University 59
- Feb 21, 2016 - Bucknell 80 vs. Boston University 59
- Jan 23, 2016 - Bucknell 74 vs. Boston University 71