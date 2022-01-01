Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Boston University

Current Records: Bucknell 3-9; Boston University 9-4

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers and the Bucknell Bison are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Case Gym. Boston University is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

The Terriers entered their contest against the Marist Red Foxes two weeks ago without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Boston University was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 84-79 to Marist.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 81-50, which was the final score in Bucknell's tilt against the Richmond Spiders last Wednesday. Guard Andrew Funk had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

This next game looks promising for Boston University, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Boston University came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bison when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 64-61. The Terriers' win shoved Bucknell out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bucknell have won seven out of their last 12 games against Boston University.