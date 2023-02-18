Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Boston University

Current Records: Bucknell 11-17; Boston University 12-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Boston University Terriers are heading back home. The Terriers and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Case Gym. Bucknell should still be riding high after a big victory, while Boston University will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was close but no cigar for Boston University as they fell 71-69 to the Holy Cross Crusaders on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bucknell took their contest against the American Eagles on Monday by a conclusive 73-51 score. Guard Jack Forrest was the offensive standout of the matchup for Bucknell, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 25 points and six boards. Forrest had some trouble finding his footing against the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Terriers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Boston University was able to grind out a solid win over the Bison in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 69-61. Will Boston University repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Odds

The Terriers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bucknell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Boston University.