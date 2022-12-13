Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Boston University

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-7; Boston University 6-5

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Boston University Terriers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Case Gym. Boston University will be strutting in after a win while the Big Green will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Dartmouth came up short against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Friday, falling 59-50.

Meanwhile, the Terriers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Marist Red Foxes 72-70.

Dartmouth is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Dartmouth is now 4-7 while Boston University sits at 6-5. Boston University is 2-3 after wins this year, and the Big Green are 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston University have won two out of their last three games against Dartmouth.