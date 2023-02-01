Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Boston University
Current Records: Holy Cross 7-16; Boston University 10-13
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston University Terriers will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Case Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Crusaders winning the first 75-70 on the road and Boston University taking the second 78-65.
Holy Cross received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 66-55 to the Army West Point Black Knights.
Meanwhile, Boston University ended up a good deal behind the Lehigh Mountain Hawks when they played on Sunday, losing 66-55. The top scorers for Boston University were guard Walter Whyte (17 points) and guard Fletcher Tynen (15 points).
Holy Cross is expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Crusaders are now 7-16 while the Terriers sit at 10-13. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Holy Cross is 24th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.6 on average. Boston University has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston University have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Boston University 78 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 31, 2022 - Holy Cross 75 vs. Boston University 70
- Feb 24, 2021 - Holy Cross 86 vs. Boston University 75
- Feb 17, 2021 - Boston University 78 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Feb 14, 2021 - Boston University 86 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Holy Cross 82 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Holy Cross 68 vs. Boston University 66
- Jan 04, 2021 - Boston University 83 vs. Holy Cross 76
- Feb 08, 2020 - Boston University 77 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Boston University 79 vs. Holy Cross 64
- Feb 18, 2019 - Boston University 70 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 30, 2019 - Boston University 68 vs. Holy Cross 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Boston University 62
- Jan 14, 2018 - Boston University 54 vs. Holy Cross 40
- Feb 25, 2017 - Boston University 71 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston University 61 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston University 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 30, 2015 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Boston University 64