Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Boston University

Current Records: Holy Cross 7-16; Boston University 10-13

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston University Terriers will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Case Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Crusaders winning the first 75-70 on the road and Boston University taking the second 78-65.

Holy Cross received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 66-55 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

Meanwhile, Boston University ended up a good deal behind the Lehigh Mountain Hawks when they played on Sunday, losing 66-55. The top scorers for Boston University were guard Walter Whyte (17 points) and guard Fletcher Tynen (15 points).

Holy Cross is expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Crusaders are now 7-16 while the Terriers sit at 10-13. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Holy Cross is 24th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.6 on average. Boston University has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston University have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Holy Cross.