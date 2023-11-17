Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Bellarmine 0-3, Bowling Green 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will be playing at home against the Bellarmine Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stroh Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Falcons were the victim of a bruising 81-62 loss at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 72-64 to the Mocs. That's two games in a row now that Bellarmine has lost by exactly eight points.

The Falcons' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Knights, they bumped their record down to 0-3 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bellarmine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 27.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.