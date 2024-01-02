Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-5, Bowling Green 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, it was close, but the Eagles capped 2023 with a 67-64 win over the Timberwolves. The overall outcome was as expected, but Northwood made it much more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.8 points), and they went ahead and made it seven last Friday. They put the hurt on the Saints with a sharp 79-58 win. Considering Bowling Green has won four matches by more than 20 points this season, last Friday's blowout was nothing new.

The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Falcons, they pushed their record up to 9-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Eastern Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Bowling Green.

Eastern Michigan might still be hurting after the devastating 88-68 loss they got from Bowling Green when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bowling Green is a big 10-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.