Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Bowling Green Falcons
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-5, Bowling Green 9-3
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $17.85
What to Know
Eastern Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Saturday, it was close, but the Eagles capped 2023 with a 67-64 win over the Timberwolves. The overall outcome was as expected, but Northwood made it much more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.8 points), and they went ahead and made it seven last Friday. They put the hurt on the Saints with a sharp 79-58 win. Considering Bowling Green has won four matches by more than 20 points this season, last Friday's blowout was nothing new.
The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Falcons, they pushed their record up to 9-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.
Eastern Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Bowling Green.
Eastern Michigan might still be hurting after the devastating 88-68 loss they got from Bowling Green when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Bowling Green is a big 10-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 142.5 points.
Series History
Bowling Green has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 28, 2023 - Bowling Green 88 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Jan 03, 2023 - Bowling Green 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 25, 2022 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Feb 23, 2021 - Bowling Green 82 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Jan 21, 2020 - Bowling Green 62 vs. Eastern Michigan 59
- Jan 22, 2019 - Bowling Green 80 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 06, 2018 - Bowling Green 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 10, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 81 vs. Bowling Green 53
- Jan 16, 2016 - Bowling Green 84 vs. Eastern Michigan 79