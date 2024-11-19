Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Niagara 1-2, Bowling Green 1-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will face off against the Niagara Purple Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83 points per game this season.

Bowling Green is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Michigan State on Saturday. Bowling Green fell 86-72 to Michigan State. The Falcons were up 40-28 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Youssef Khayat, who had 13 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, Niagara fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Detroit on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Titans. The Purple Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Niagara struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Detroit pulled down 13.

Bowling Green's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Niagara, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Bowling Green has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Niagara struggles in that department as they've nailed 39.1% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.