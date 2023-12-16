Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: UMKC 5-6, Bowling Green 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will be home for the holidays to greet the UMKC Roos at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Bowling Green scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They put a hurting on the Panthers at home to the tune of 97-49. The win was familiar territory for Bowling Green who now have four in a row.

Meanwhile, UMKC's and Tabor's match on Tuesday was close at halftime, but UMKC turned on the heat in the second half with 45 points. The Roos blew past the Bluejays 80-57. The win made it back-to-back wins for UMKC.

The Falcons' victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Roos, they pushed their record up to 5-6 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Bowling Green is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UMKC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

UMKC won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.